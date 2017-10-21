Paisley and Perth set to host Royal National Mòd in 2021 and 2022

Paisley and Perth are to host the Royal National Mòd in 2021 and 2022.

The news marks the first time that the Mòd’s organising body, An Comunn Gàidhealach, has announced plans for more than a single year, due to the standard of applications by both local committees which have also been supported by councils.

With Paisley on the final shortlist to be named UK City of Culture 2021, the decision has been made to delay the announcement of host city for that year until the bid outcome is known. Confirmation is expected later this year.

If Paisley is crowned UK City of Culture, the Royal National Mòd will be among the programme of events in the town for that year, which last hosted the event in 2013.

The Mòd will then travel to Perth in 2022 for the tenth time, and the first time in 18 years.

However, if Paisley is not named UK City of Culture, the decision for the 2021 host venue will be based on a point-scoring system. The place which does not host in 2021 will host the following year.

John Morrison, chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “The applications to host Mòd 2021 was exceptionally high, and we were particularly impressed by the two bids from Paisley and Perth.

“With each bid offering unique features, we felt it only fair to recognise their strength by offering them both the opportunity to host the Royal National Mòd – one in 2021, and the other in 2022.

“We feel that the chance to host our Royal National Mòd in the City of Culture would be too good an opportunity to forego, and we wish our friends in Paisley luck ahead of the final decision on the City of Culture title.

“Equally, we look forward to returning to the lovely city of Perth.”

He added: “As we reach the conclusion of this year’s Mòd here in Lochaber, we can’t thank the local people enough for their warm hospitality. The level of competition across all age groups has blown us away. And I’m sure we’ll be seeing many familiar faces in Dunoon next year.”

Ian Campbell, leader of Perth & Kinross Council, said: “I’m delighted to learn that Perth and Paisley can both expect to host the Mòd in the next five years.

“It will be the ideal opportunity to showcase our area’s Gaelic heritage and culture.”