Search

Orphaned baby stoats being cared for by Scottish SPCA

One of the six stoats found alive. Picture: Colin Seddon/SSPCA

One of the six stoats found alive. Picture: Colin Seddon/SSPCA

Share this article
0
Have your say

AN animal welfare charity is caring for several young stoats after being discovered in North Kessock, Inverness.

Named after the characters from the hit American TV comedy Friends - Ross, Joey, Chandler, Rachel, Monica and Phoebe - the adorable stoats are now being rehabilitated at the Scottish SPCA’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross.

Some of the save stoats. Picture: Colin Seddon/SSPCA

Some of the save stoats. Picture: Colin Seddon/SSPCA

READ MORE: Oban pub to offer pub grub menu for patrons’ dogs

They were found next the the body of their mother last month.

Centre manager Colin Seddon said: “They are all feeding themselves and we’re going to move them to a large outdoor enclosure soon. We’ll release them back into the wild as a group when they are fully independent.

READ MORE: Five of Scotland’s scariest and weirdest spiders

“They look very cute and cuddly now, but when they’re fully grown they will be a predator to other wildlife such as rabbits, mice and voles.”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Back to the top of the page