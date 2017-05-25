Orkney councillor writes poignant poem for Manchester victims

Orkney Islands Council convener Harvey Johnston wrote a moving message of sympathy and support for all those affected by the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Before reading the message, he said: “Our deepest heartfelt sympathies are with all of those affected by the attack in Manchester, the victims, their families and friends.

Orkney Islands Council convener Harvey Johnson. Picture: Supplied

“It is all the more appalling that this attack was targeted at young people who were enjoying themselves had had so much to look forward to in life. Orkney might seem a long way from Manchester, but an attack of this nature is an attack on us all.”

His poem states:

Oh Manchester, we share your pain

The bairns and youngsters maimed and slain

By Evil, rank and inhumane.

Orkney stands with you.

With Barra too we grieve today

Together, Good can win the fray

And Love, not Hate’s the only way.

Orkney stands with you.”