North Coast 500 launches clothing collection

THE North Coast 500 – “Scotland’s Route 66” – has unveiled a new premium clothing line, specially designed for those tackling the 516-mile road trip around the Highlands.

The collection includes quilted jackets, shirts, t-shirts, polos, hoodies and hats, and was created in conjunction with major European clothing brand, Jack & Jones.

READ MORE: Jobs boost on North Coast 500 - Scotland’s Route 66

Featuring high-quality performance materials, the range’s classic designs sport the NC500 brand, as well as photography from the spectacular coastal route.

Tom Campbell, Managing Director of North Coast 500 (NC500), said: “The North Coast 500 is ranked as one of the world’s most beautiful road trips, and people have flocked from all over the globe to enjoy the scenery and hospitality of the North Highlands.

“We want everyone to feel that they are part of the global phenomenon that is the NC500, and wearing our new clothing range will certainly do that. From the design, to the quality of the materials, these are clothes to make you stand out from the crowd.

“The pieces are practical wear for driving or riding the route, as well as offering visitors the perfect souvenir from a trip of the lifetime.”

In addition to the clothing line, North Coast 500 has also launched an official range of branded gifts including enamel mugs, tote bags and magnets.

The North Coast 500 collection is available to buy online at www.northcoast500.com/shop and from businesses around the route.

Prices start from £12 for a beanie hat, ranging to £60 for a quilted jacket.

NC500 brings together a route of just over 500 miles and naturally follows the main roads along the coastal edges of the North Highlands, taking in the regions of Wester Ross, Sutherland, Caithness, Easter Ross, the Black Isle and Inverness-Shire.

READ MORE: North Coast 500 route ‘could be world’s best road trip’

The Official North Coast 500 route begins and ends in Inverness at Inverness Castle which, perched on top of a hill, is the perfect starting point to the route and offers unparalleled views over the capital city of the Highlands.