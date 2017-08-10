New ski and mountain bike event launches in Highlands

A brand new ‘bonkers’ race is to take place at Aonach Mor in Lochaber.

Ski-An-Duro is a ski and boarding race combined with mountain biking from the summit of Aonach Mor to the cafe at the base station.

It is taking place on 17 March next year and 150 Individuals or teams are expected to compete.

Participants will start with a Le Mans style run to their ski or boards then descend a route incorporating the ski areas many features to the designated transition area to pick up their bikes.

From transition participants will have to ride an enduro style stage incorporating sections of the world famous mountain bike downhill course all the way to the base station.

Peter MacFarlane, Managing Director of Nevis Range, said: “It’s great to continue our successful collaboration with No Fuss with the launch of another new and exciting event here at Nevis Range.”

The event, which is along similar lines to events such as the Ski-To-Sea races at Mt Baker in the USA and others staged annually in countries like New Zealand, will see Scottish and UK racers tackle a variety of challenges both above and below the snowline.

The format for Ski-An-Duro is simple - two initial stages with your combined time giving you a grid position for the final mass start race.

Stage One - a classic mountain bike enduro stage utilising one of the many legendary stages at Nevis Range.

Stage Two - the snow sport stage utilising the Nevis Range mountain terrain and maximising the existing snow cover. This stage is for skiers or boarders and will present a course as demanding as conditions will allow.

Stage Three - the mass start race from as high on the mountain as conditions will allow, participants will race to the designated transition area before changing to mountain bike and descending the mountain using parts of the world famous mountain bike downhill course and other classic enduro routes that the mountain has to offer.

Frazer Coupland from event organiser No Fuss said: “2018 has been on our mind for a while now.

“In 2018 we will once again be hosting the World Endurance Mountain Bike Organisations 24hr World Championships for solos and pairs.

“We are in the process of preparing a bid for another World Series Mountain Bike event for 2019 which has to be ready in November this year. More news on these events will be released over the coming months.”

Chris O’Brien, Destination Manager for the Outdoor Capital of the UK, said: “Just when you’re settling down for a some gentle 2018 planning No Fuss Events come along with something totally off the wall and get the whole team excited about a stunning new race for the Outdoor Capital calendar! We can’t wait to work with Nevis Range and No Fuss to help make this happen every year.”