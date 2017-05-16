New Inverness to Amsterdam air route set for take off

THE massive success of a new air route between the Highland capital and Amsterdam has prompted operators to add an additional service.

The Inverness route had a load factor of 87% last summer - which was KLM’s highest number of all of their routes into the UK.

That performance has given them the confidence to add this additional service.

The new service begins today and will run until 28 October.

This additional service, just a year after KLM launched their Inverness to Amsterdam route, shows the popularity of flying to and through Schiphol Airport and the demand for access to the world wide destinations it offers.

Highlands & Islands Airports Managing Director Inglis Lyon said: “Inverness Airport has experienced its busiest ever year thanks to the introduction of services such as KLM’s with almost 830,000 passengers travelling through the terminal.

“This new KLM service will help meet the demand for access to and from the world through Inverness and we are working with them to make the most of the connections that this new service offers.”

Warner Rootliep, General Manager for the UK and Ireland at KLM Air France, added: “We’ve been very happy with the performance of our current Inverness service and believe the additional capacity and the improved connections through Schiphol will offer opportunities to strengthen our presence out of Inverness.

“It’s great that KLM has been so warmly welcomed by people from across the Highlands and Moray and I hope that together we will support increased visitors to the region and help more businesses reach markets around the globe.”

SCDI’s Regional Director for the Highlands & Islands, Fraser Grieve added: “As the home to some of Scotland’s leading exporters, and with a booming tourism sector, it’s vital that businesses have access to the customers they need to grow.

“KLM has made a welcome commitment to Inverness and I’m confident we can ensure that more people will get to experience what the Highlands have to offer, and more businesses should have the opportunity to grow as a result of this improved connectivity.”