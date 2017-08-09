New guides to give walkers the Loch Lomond Park experience

NEW online walking guides have been published making enjoying a healthy self-guided stroll through Loch Lomond & The Trossachs a walk in the Park.

The handy new guides have been created to make it easier for people to enjoy short to medium distance walks in and around the Park’s stunning and unique natural environment.

The guides focus on walks in the Cowal, Killin and Callander areas and can be easily printed or downloaded to a phone or tablet.

Each card provides a short description of the route, a detailed map and key information such as time to allow for each walk, distance, elevation, local and natural history and level of difficulty, ranging from easy to strenuous.

Simon Jones, Director of Conservation and Visitor Operations, said: “There are so many great ways to enjoy the National Park and through our Outdoor Recreation Plan we aim to get more people active in the outdoors whatever their experience or ability.

“These walking routes showcase some of the wonderful environment and heritage of these beautiful areas on short to moderate walks so you don’t need to be an experienced hillwalker to give them a go.”

READ MORE: Brendan Paddy, Director of Ramblers Scotland, said: “We’re excited about the Park producing these attractive and easy-to-use walking guides. They’re a great reminder of the diverse range of walks available within Loch Lomond & The Trossachs, and several of the routes are perfect for beginners and families.

“I hope they will help inspire many more locals and visitors to explore the Park’s amazing scenery on foot – and to make the most of the world-class landscapes and access rights we enjoy here in Scotland.”

The Cowal area walks include:

STRONE HILL - A 3KM walk overlooking the picturesque coastal village of Strone and offering superb views over the Firth of Clyde and its sea lochs. On a clear day it’s possible to see over to Arran, the Arrochar Alps and down the Clyde to Glasgow.

RIVER EACHAIG AND MASSAN CIRCUIT: A 5KM moderate walk featuring woodland paths and the old road along the banks of the Rivers Massan and Eachaig.

KILMUN HERITAGE TRAIL: At 0.7KM, this is a circular route through the historic village of Kilmun on the Holy Loch returning through a conifer forest.

Killin area walks include:

SRON A’CLACHAIN: A short but strenuous 3KM walk climbing steeply above Killin through lovely oak woods, before opening onto moorland to give fabulous views the length of Loch Tay and down over Killin itself.

AUCHMORE CIRCUIT: At 4KM, this is an easy circular route on minor roads and track exploring the countryside surrounding Killin.

ACHARN FOREST: An easy 6KM walk through native woods and conifer forest, good for spotting wildlife and offering pleasant views.

Callander area walks include:

CALLANDER MEADOWS: At 1.8KM, it is a very pleasant level riverside route with lots of wildlife and flowers by the River Teith.

LOWER WOODS CALLANDER: A moderate 3KM walk along an undulating path through the atmospheric mixed woodland to a viewpoint over the Menteith Hills.

THE GLACIER TRAIL: Explore some of the area’s geology on the low-level glacier 4.7KM trail, starting near the Roman Camp Hotel at the east end of Main Street and following a short stretch of the River Teith.

THREE BRIDGES OF CALLANDER: Enjoy a moderate 7.2KM stroll through woodland and open fields taking in surrounding peaks and the chance of spotting distinctive wildlife.

To download one of the new walking route guides and for more information and ideas for walking in the National Park go to www.lochlomond-trossachs.org/walking