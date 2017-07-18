Munro-bagging women raise cash for Cystic Fibrosis charity

A HARDY team of five ladies completed an epic adventure by climbing seven Munros in less than 24 hours - all in aid of cystic fibrosis charity The Leanne Fund.

The team – Chrisetta Mitchell, Jimina MacLeod, Chrisell MacLeod, Mina Nicolson and Donna Barden – say it was worth every step as they have now raised more than £2,000 for the charity which supports young people affected by cystic fibrosis and their families.

A view taken during the Munro-bagging adventure. Picture: Supplied.

Describing the adventure, which was complicated by the weather conditions, Chrisetta said: “It was so tough, the toughest physical challenge I’ve ever undertaken.

“It was really quite scary in parts, when you were scrambling along a ridge at 3,000ft with sheer drops either side. But our guide Connor was fantastic and he kept us focused every step of the way.

“I think what we hadn’t fully appreciated was the number of summits we had to climb along the route – we were actually on 17 summits in total throughout the day.

“After we reached our sixth Munro, a heavy mist had come down over the arete and Ben Nevis and Connor advised that we could not continue the route safely so we finished our challenge on another mountain of Munro height, Carn Dearg Meadhonach.”

She explained that the training walks led by Robert Sinclair were helpful in preparing them but that nothing could ultimately prepare them for the 19 hours of endurance.

She added: “We are so grateful to our sponsors CalMac and Horshader Development Trust, and to ­everyone who has supported us along the way.

“Our current total stands at just over £2,500 but our Justgiving page will remain open for another few weeks if anyone would like to make a donation.”

Jimina said: “What a journey it has been from our first tentative clamber up Ben Bragar, all the early morning trips to Harris to that nervous, excited feeling when we finally set off at 4:30am in a mist of midges.

“Nothing can prepare you for the breathtaking beauty or the tranquillity of these momentous mountains. Don’t get me wrong it was one of the hardest, scariest things I’ve ever done but the sense of achievement reaching the summits of all these peaks was immense. I’m so relieved it’s finished and I never have to climb a mountain again.”

Mina said: “We were slightly apprehensive before and wondering if we would last the course but our training was invaluable and we had plenty of puff to propel ourselves up these giants!

“The scenery was stunning and we are very grateful to have had the experience, even although some bits of the course were slightly hairy. We are all very grateful to have been kept safe and well throughout our journey. Wonderful team work!”

Donna said: “It was good to bag some Munros, experience stunning views of Scotland’s wonderful mountains, had some scary moments, but I’m very glad to have been part of a great team.

“We had special moments such as a beautiful rainbow appearing which was very special.

“Life is a journey of experiences and our Munros will always prominently feature. We live in a beautiful world.”

Chrisell added: “It was stunningly beautiful at the summits of each Munro although scary at times ­getting there – it was an exhilarating journey, showing us the wonder of God’s creation and a real sense of achievement completing this challenge.”

The Leanne Fund was set up in 2009 in memory of Leanne Mitchell from the Isle of Lewis. The charity funds special treats and a range of support services for young people affected by cystic fibrosis and their families across the region.