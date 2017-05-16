More than 200 Outlander fans will gather in the Highlands for this year’s Outlandish Gathering

Fans of the books and television series from 15 countries will gather at the MacDonald Aviemore Resort this Friday 19th May until Sunday 21st May for this year’s Outlandish Gathering, which has been organsised once again by Outlandish UK, the principal UK group of enthusiasts of Diana Gabaldon’s creation.

This year’s Gathering involves a variety of activities, beginning with guided tours of Outlander locations, including Culloden Battlefield and Beauly Priory. Saturday will be a convention day, which will include demonstrations, speakers and performances relating to the show along with vendors selling crafts and a charity raffle. This will be followed in the evening by a formal dinner and live music from Whisky Kiss.

An Outlander-themed treasure hunt will take place on Sunday, with funds raised to benefit Youth Theatre Arts Scotland, which is patronised by Outlander star Sam Heughan. Since its inception in 2014, Outlandish UK has raised over £25,000 for the group’s sponsored charities of Bloodwise, World Child Cancer and youth Theatre Arts Scotland.

Jenni Steele, Film and Cultural Tourism Manager at VisitScotland, said: “The Outlandish Gathering is a fantastic way for fans of the books and the show to enjoy all things Jamie and Claire in the land that inspired Outlander. I’m sure the event will be another huge success and will help keep the ‘droughtlander’ pangs at bay until the much-anticipated season three hits our screens later in the year.”

