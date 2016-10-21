Mòd set for Inverness in 2020 as it draws to a close in Western Isles

As the Royal National Mòd reached its final day of competitions in Stornoway, it was announced that Inverness will host the event in 2020.

Scotland’s biggest Gaelic cultural festival was last held in Inverness in 2014. Next year’s event is to be held in Lochaber, then Dunoon in 2018 and Glasgow in 2019.

Traditional Gold Medal winners Torquil MacLeod of Stornoway, and Claire Macaulay from Ness, now living in Glasgow.

Helen Carmichael, Provost of Inverness, said: “Highland Council is committed to the development of the Gaelic language and the flagship Royal National Mòd is most welcome to Inverness. A study showed the 2014 Mòd when hosted in Inverness generated an impressive £3.5million to the business community.”

Councillor Hamish Fraser, Chairperson of The Highland Council’s Gaelic Implementation Group, added: “The Council’s commitment to Gaelic is evident especially in relation to Gaelic Medium Education which is currently available in many areas with the region from large combination’s to rural communities Ullapool, Dingwall, Tain, Newtonmore, Staffin, and Sleat, to mention just a few of the locations.

“We also have successful dedicated Gaelic Schools in Inverness, and in Lochaber which was officially opened in the spring this year. Recently a turf cutting took place for a new Gaelic School in Portree. This all forms a strong basis for a successful Royal National Mòd in the Capital of the Highlands.”

In the final day of competitions in Stornoway, Dingwall Gaelic Choir swept the boards in the premier competition for area choirs at Lewis Sports Centre.

Lochaber Gaelic Choir, who won the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy.

As well as lifting the Shield as overall winners, the choir also walked away with a clean sweep of all five prizes additional available in the competition, including the Weekly Scotsman Quaich for highest marks in Gaelic.

The quaich was donated by The Scotsman’s sister newspaper to Mòd organisers An Comunn Gàidhealach in 1948, for annual competition. The first winners were Stornoway, where the Mòd has been based this week.

In the other main choral competition, Lochaber Gaelic Choir were crowned worthy winners of the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy, where choirs have a lower percentage of fluent Gaelic speakers compared to the Lovat & Tullibardine event.

In solo singing, this year’s winners of the Traditional Gold Medals were Claire Macaulay, from Ness on Lewis, now living in Glasgow, and Torquil MacLeod of Stornoway. The competition, which took place on Thursday night, saw competitors sing two songs of their own choosing in the traditional Gaelic manner.

The full Dingwall Gaelic Choir, with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield and the Weekly Scotsman Quaich.

Ms Macaulay, a primary teacher at Glasgow Gaelic School, added to her success yesterday as a member of the Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir who won the ladies Area Choir competition.

The Mòd closes on Saturday, with the Massed Choir assembling at Stornoway Town Hall in the morning, before making its way to the Nicolson Institute for a final performance. A closing ceilidh took place in An Lanntair, Stornoway, on Friday night.

“We can’t thank the Western Isles and the local organising committee enough for their hospitality,” said John Morrison, Chief Executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach. “The level of competition across all age groups has been outstanding and I’m sure we’ll be seeing many familiar faces in Lochaber next year. It gives us great pleasure to finally be announcing a return to Inverness for 2020’s festival.”

MOD RESULTS: FRIDAY

CHORAL

A301 Lovat and Tullibardine Shield

1 Dingwall Gaelic Choir.

2 Còisir Ghàidhlig Inbhir Nis.

3 Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir.

Weekly Scotsman Quaich for Gaelic - Dingwall Gaelic Choir.

Donald J MacAskill Trophy for Gaelic - Dingwall Gaelic Choir.

Oban Times Silver Salver for music - Dingwall Gaelic Choir.

Malcolm G. MacCallum Silver Baton for conductor of winning choir - Kirsteen Menzies.

Donald Thomson Memorial Quaich for Gaelic tutor of choir with highest marks in Gaelic - Steven MacIver.

A307 Men’s Choirs (Mull and Iona Shield)

1 Dingwall Gaelic Choir.

2 Coilich a’ Chinn a Tuath.

3 Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association.

Glen Ballachulish Trophy for Gaelic - Dingwall Gaelic Choir.

Cor Meibion Bro Glyndwr Trophy for music - (equal) Dingwall Gaelic Choir and Coilich a’ Chinn a Tuath.

Hector Russell Dirk for conductor of winning choir - Kirsteen Menzies.

A308 Puirt-a-Beul (Greenock Gaelic Choir Cup)

1 Còisir Ghàidhlig Inbhir Nis.

2 Dingwall Gaelic Choir.

3 Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir.

4 Còisir Ghàidhlig an Òbain.

5 Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association.

A302 Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy

1 Còisir Ghàidhlig Loch Abair.

2 Nairn Gaelic Choir.

3 Còisir Sgire Phort Rìgh.

An Comunn Silver Baton for conductor of winning choir - Rachel Walker.

John McNicol Trophy for Gaelic - Còisir Ghàidhlig Loch Abair.

Stafffinders Quaich for Music - (equal) Nairn Gaelic Choir and Còisir Sgire Phort Rìgh.

J. Norman McConochie Trophy for music (A301, A304, A307 and A 308) - Dingwall Gaelic Choir.

Rev William MacDonald Memorial Quaich for Gaelic (A301, A304, A307 and A308) - Dingwall Gaelic Choir.

Hugh MacCowan Trophy (best Argyll choir) - Còisir Ghàidhlig an Obain.

A276 Quartets (Stornoway Gaelic Choir Cup)

1 Na Boireannaich Eile.

2 Na h-Iolairean Mara.

3 Sgrìomain A’ Dìth.

Marshall Stormonth Memorial Trophy for Music - Na Boireannaich Eile.

Ian Crighton Memorial Trophy for Gaelic - Na Boireannaich Eile.

A278 Waulking Song (Harris Tweed Authority Trophy)

1 Mnathan Lacasdail.

2 Còmhlan Luadh Bhàideanach.

3 Luaidh le mire.

VOCAL SOLOS

TS232 Traditional Final (Mary Lamont Gold Medal)

Women

1 Claire Nicamhlaigh, Nis.

2 Saffron Hanvidge, Inbhir Nis.

3 Isabelle Bain, Am Bac.

Men

1 Torquil MacLeod, Steòrnabhagh.

2 Dòmhnall Iain MacRàth, Siabost.

3 Eoghan MacIlleathain Stiùbhart, Inverness.

A279 Solo with instrumental accompaniment (Largs Trophy)

1 Ingried Boussaroque, Barraigh.

Donald Thomson Prizes for Gaelic (A220, A221, A222, A223 and GS224)

Men

1 Eachann MacEachairn, Samhairidh.

2 Alasdair Martin Christopher Currie, Ìle.

Women

1 Carol Maclean, Tobar Mhoire.

2 Isabel Nicleoid, Càrlabhagh.

Gilbert MacPhail Prizes for Music (A221, A223 and GS224) -

1 Eachann MacEachairn, Samhairidh.

2 Seumas Mac an t-sagairt, Leòdhas.