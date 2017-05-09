Midge population number in the Highlands revealed

They are the scourge of the Scottish outdoor enthusiast, and now we know why - there are 21 billion of them.

An expert on the humble Highland midge, Dr Alison Blackwell, has put a figure on the population of the tiny insects.

She made the calculation by investigating how many midges there were in a square metre area.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, she said because of the high mortality rate, there may be close to “69 billion midges at least for the Highlands and Islands” during a season.

The population boom has followed a mild winter, with the first midge explosion of the year potentially coming at the end of this month.

