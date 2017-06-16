Manchester bomb schoolgirl Laura MacIntyre ‘eating without tube’

A schoolgirl from Barra who was seriously injured in the Manchester bomb blast is making “small yet steady” progress in hospital her family say.

Laura MacIntyre, 15, was left in a critical condition following the blast at the MEN Arena which killed 22 people including her friend Eilidh MacLeod.

In a message posted on a community Facebook page, Laura’s family wrote: “Michael, Nan and family would like to thank everyone for their continued support for Laura.

“Laura is making small yet steady progress and every day sees some improvement in her condition. She is now managing to eat and drink which has enabled the removal of the feeding tube.

“She is being cared for exceptionally well by nursing and medical staff at Manchester’s Children’s Hospital. Laura has a long road ahead and we are extremely grateful for all the support.”

Castlebay Community School pupils Laura and Eilidh, 14, had travelled to the Ariana Grande concert with Eilidh’s mother who was due to meet them afterwards.

Eilidh’s funeral was held on the island last week.