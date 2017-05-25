Manchester attack: Tributes pour in for teen Eilidh MacLeod

EMOTIONAL tributes are being paid to the Barra teenager who has now been confirmed a victim in Monday night’s terror attack min Manchester

The 14-year-old’s family have been left devastate by the death of the ‘vivacious’ schoolgirl, whose friend, Laura MacIntyre, 15, was seriously injured and is being treated in a Manchester hospital.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, (right) who died in the explosion, with friend Laura MacIntyre, 15, who remains seriously ill in hospital. Picture: SWNS

Eilidh’s parents issued a statement via the police, saying: “Our family is devastated and words cannot express how we feel at losing our darling Eilidh.

“Eilidh was vivacious and full of fun. She loved all music whether it was listening to Ariana or playing the bagpipes with her pipe band.

“As a family we would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the support and kind messages we have received at this difficult time.”

On Twitter First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “This is heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Eilidh’s mum and dad, and all of her family and friends.”

Local MP candidate and family friend Angus Brendan MacNeil said: “Deeply tragic news announced that Barra’s Eilidh MacLeod lost her life in Monday night’s Manchester bombing. Fois Shioraidh thoir dhi. (rest in peace).”

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson also paid tribute, writing: “Awful. The thoughts of the whole country will be with Eilidh’s family and friends.”

Eilidh and Laura were pupils at Castlebay Community School.

Headteacher Annag Maclean said: ‘The recent incident in Manchester was a planned and violent act targeted at young people enjoying a social event.

“Our school and island community are in shock, feeling numb and struggling to come to terms with it.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Eilidh and Laura, their family and friends as they struggle to cope.

“As headteacher, I am confident that our school and our community will continue to support Eilidh and Laura’s families.

“I have worked with my colleagues in the authority and other agencies to ensure that all necessary support is available to staff and pupils.”

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan said: “They are a well-regarded and well thought of family on the island.

“This is a very difficult sitruation. There is a huge resolve and good will and sympathy for them, not just in the Western Isles but throughout Scotland.

“I am sure the community will be doing everything they possibly can to help.”

Castlebay and Vatersay Community Council chairman Michael Galbraith said: “It’s a msall place. Every island will be feeling it, not just Barra. I think it’s a tragedy and feel very sorry for the parents.”

On Wednesday, Catholic Bishop of Argyll and the Isles Brian McGee travelled to the island to visit the girls’ families.

He said: ‘This is a time of terrible anguish for the MacLeod and MacIntyre families.

‘Spending time with the relatives of both girls was a reminder of the human cost of acts of terror.

‘Such acts leave families broken, lives scarred and innocence destroyed. My thoughts and prayers are with the families at this traumatic time.’

Church of Scotland minister Rev Dr Lindsay Schluter said no-one on the island had been unaffected by the terror attack.

‘People have been numbed by what has happened to the two girls and everybody continues to be very anxious about their welfare,’ the minister for Barra and South Uist said.

Other tributes have been paid on social media.

Stewart McDonald said: “What a tragic week this has been. Sending love from Glasgow to Barra as they process this horrendous news.”

On Facebook, one said: “What can lift the black blanket from Barra and Vatersay? Two young girls with their lives in front of them. RIP.”

Another wrote: “A stunningly beautiful, talented lovely girl who will be missed so dearly by all who knew her ... my heart breaks for Marion, Roddy, Shona & Laura. Sleep tight Eilidh - ‘gus am bris an là xxx.”