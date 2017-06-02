Manchester attack: Funeral plans announced for Eilidh MacLeod

THE funeral for Barra teen Eilidh MacLeod who was one of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack will be held next week.

Family members expect her body to be brought home on Sunday so that a funeral mass for the teenager can take place the following day.

Laura MacIntyre, 15 and Eilidh MacLeod, 14, attended the Ariana Grande concert together. Picture: Contributed.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, was attending the fateful Ariana Grande concert with her friend Laura MacIntyre, 15, who was among the 59 injured in the attack.

The girls made the 400 mile journey down to Manchester from the remote Scottish island with members of their family. The trip had been planned as a birthday present for Eilidh.

Barra priest Father John Paul Mackinnon, who will be conducting the service at Castlebay’s Our Lady, Star of the Sea, spoke of the “overwhelming” support the community had received.

“It has been a difficult time but the family and wider community are buoyed by the messages of support.

“It has been overwhelming.”

In accordance with the wishes of Eilidh’s parents, Roddy, 46, and Marion, 47, her body will be interred on Vatersay, the small island to the south west of Barra where she grew up.

Last week in a statement Roddy and Marion expressed their sadness that the trip had ended in such tragedy: “Eilidh and Laura were so excited about going to the concert together but what should have been the perfect ending to a fantastic trip ended so tragically.

“We continue to have Laura and her family in our thoughts and pray that she makes a full recovery.

“As a family, we would also like to offer our support and condolences to all the other innocent victims who have been needlessly killed in this attack; and to the survivors in hospitals around Manchester.”

15-year-old Laura MacIntyre remains in a critical condition in hospital.