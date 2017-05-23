Manchester arena attack: Barra girls still missing

Two girls from Scotland are remain unaccounted for following the terrorist attack that killed 22 people in Manchester on Monday night.

Family and friends are seriously concerned for the safety of Eilidh MacLeod, 14, and her 15-year-old friend Laura MacIntyre, both from Barra in the Western Isles.

The pair were at the concert but haven’t been in touch with relatives since the explosion at the Manchester Evening News Arena.

Updating the MSPs on the response to the atrocity at the Scottish Parliament, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the girls remained missing.

“Police Scotland are in contact with and offering support to the families of Laura MacIntyre and Eilidh MacLeod, the two young girls from Barra who are still unaccounted for having attended the concert last night,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“It is hard for anyone of us to imagine the anguish their families are going through right now. They are in our thoughts.”

Angus MacNeil, the SNP candidate for Na h-Eileanan an Iar who knows both families, told The Scotsman that the Castlebay Community School pupils had travelled to Manchester for last night’s Ariana Grande concert with Laura’s mother.

It is believed that she stayed in a hotel near the concert venue while the girls attended the event, and has been trying to locate them in hospitals in Manchester without success.

Eilidh’s brother is traveling to Manchester from Glasgow to help with the search, Mr MacNeil said.

Laura’s father Michael tweeted: “Please...please retweet. Looking for my daughter and her friend. Laura Macintyre and Eilidh Macleod #manchesterattack”

Eilidh’s aunt Margaret MacNeil posted on Facebook: “My niece and her friend were at the Ariana Grande concert tonight and there has been no contact since the explosion.

“Please let us find the girls safe and well.”

Western Isles Council told the BBC it was monitoring the situation. “We are closely monitoring events around Eilidh and Laura,” a spokesman said. “Our thoughts are with the families of the two girls.”

At least 22 people, including children, were killed in the explosion, with 59 people injured.

Ariana Grande has suspended her world tour following the attack.