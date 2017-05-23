Manchester arena attack: Appeal over missing Barra girls

Two girls from Scotland are feared missing following the terrorist attack that killed 22 people in Manchester on Monday night.

Family and friends are seriously concerned for the safety of Eilidh MacLeod, 14, and her 15-year-old friend Laura MacIntyre, both from Barra in the Western Isles.

A mother who attended the concert with her 14-year-old daughter comforts the teenager on Tuesday morning as they leave a Manchester hotel. Picture: Getty Images

The pair were at the concert but haven’t been in touch with relatives since the explosion at the Manchester Evening News Arena.

Angus MacNeil, the SNP candidate for Na h-Eileanan an Iar who knows both families, told The Scotsman that the pair had travelled to Manchester for last night’s Ariana Grande concert with Laura’s mother.

It is believed that she stayed in a hotel near the concert venue while the girls attended the event, and has been trying to locate them in hospitals in Manchester without success.

Eilidh’s brother is traveling to Manchester from Glasgow to help with the search, Mr MacNeil said.

Eilidh’s aunt Margaret MacNeil posted on Facebook: “My niece and her friend were at the Ariana Grande concert tonight and there has been no contact since the explosion.

“Please let us find the girls safe and well.”

At least 22 people, including children, were killed in the explosion, with 59 people injured.

Ariana Grande has suspended her world tour following the attack.