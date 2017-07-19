Man found dead on Barra identified

A man whose body was found on an island shoreline after he was reported missing has been named by police.
A search operation involving police, the fire service and the coastguard was launched on Barra after Iain Johnstone was reported missing at about 10pm on July 12.
The 32-year-old’s body was recovered from the shoreline in the Traigh a’Ghoirtein area of the Hebridean island at about 7am on July 13 by a coastguard helicopter.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Chief Inspector Gordon Macleod said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Johnstone’s family following this tragic incident. We ask that their privacy is respected during this difficult time.”
Mr Johnstone was from Castlebay on the island.
