Man found dead on Barra identified

A man whose body was found on an island shoreline after he was reported missing has been named by police.

A search operation involving police, the fire service and the coastguard was launched on Barra after Iain Johnstone was reported missing at about 10pm on July 12.

The 32-year-old’s body was recovered from the shoreline in the Traigh a’Ghoirtein area of the Hebridean island at about 7am on July 13 by a coastguard helicopter.

READ MORE: BBC release wages of staff earning over £150,000

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

READ MORE: Barra named one of the world’s most scenic airport landings

Chief Inspector Gordon Macleod said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Johnstone’s family following this tragic incident. We ask that their privacy is respected during this difficult time.”

Mr Johnstone was from Castlebay on the island.