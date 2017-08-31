Loch Lomond’s Tom Weir statue to benefit from £4k donation

A MASSSIVE £4,000 has been made in tribute iconic Scottish broadcaster and mountaineer Tom Weir.

The donations were made over a 15-month period and will be used to maintain Tom Weir’s Rest site in Balmaha on Loch Lomondside.

Visitors have been making donations since May 2016, just over ten years after the death of the man behind the hugely popular ‘Weir’s Way’ television series.

James Fraser, chairman of Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs, said: “When we put the donation posts in place at the Tom Weir’s Rest site, we had no specific fundraising targets in mind, but to raise £4,000 in 15 months is hugely encouraging and speaks volumes about the generosity of visitors to this site.

“It also shows just what high regard Tom was held in, with so many people keen to ensure that his statue remains a legacy for years to come.

“We would like to thank all those who have donated, who no doubt come from all corners of the globe, and assure them that every penny they have contributed will be used for the upkeep of this special site in Scotland’s first National Park.”

The money raised is enough to ensure that Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs, can meet the annual costs of site insurance and maintenance, along with any other necessary work needed to keep the site beautiful and secure.

Sandy Fraser, owner and proprietor of the neighbouring Oak Tree Inn, who has been responsible for maintenance of the statue site, said: “It has been a pleasure, but no surprise, to see this statue site being so popular, and all those involved in the process of ensuring the site could become a reality are very grateful for the financial support given through these donation posts.

“Without the support of the public, it would be more difficult to maintain the site to a high standard, so huge thanks go to everybody who has contributed.”