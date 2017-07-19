Loch Lomond cruise fleet grows to eight after new delivery

Have your say

A NEW vessel has joined a fleet of private cruise vessels on Loch Lomond.

The MV Lomond Monarch becomes the eighth ship in the Cruise Loch Lomond Fleet and will welcome her first passengers on Thursday.

The vessel sailed south from Loch Ness to the River Leven before being transported over land and lifted on to the loch by crane.

The 50-tonne boat, which measures 16.5m long, 5.3m wide and 6m high, will carry up to 120 passengers.

A safe route was identified after months of preparation involving several partner agencies.

It included planning for road closures, police assistance and the movement of overhead cables.