Landslip closes train line between Inverness and Dingwall

The train line between Inverness and Dingwall has been closed following a landslip in the area.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening, affecting Inverness to Wick and Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh services.

ScotRail expect the line to be closed on Wednesday with a full inspection to be carried out in daylight with the track team assembling kit and materials required to start repairs.

Meanwhile, ScotRail’s integrated control team are working on a temporary timetable for Dingwall to Wick/Kyle of Lochalsh.