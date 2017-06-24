Kayaker rescued by members of the public near Lochinver

A KAYAKER has been rescued by members of the public after overturning in the Highlands.

Emergency services received multiple calls at around 1.30pm on Saturday after a man was seen struggling in the water at Clashnessie Bay near Lochinver.

RNLI Lochinver lifeboat attended the incident, but by the time the crew arrived the kayaker had been helped to the shore by members of the public.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency sent a helicopter and two rescue teams to the scene.

He was airlifted to an ambulance in Stornoway before being transferred to Western Isles Hospital.