Island home with panoramic ocean views goes up for sale

A property located on a secluded islet in the Outer Hebrides has gone up for sale.

Tigh Na Sith, now on the market for offers over £310,000, is situated across a sheltered lagoon on Great Bernera, on the north-west coast of Lewis.

The property is located on Great Bernera in the Outer Hebrides. Picture: CKD Galbraith

The house dates back to 1910 but has been extended by the current owners to provide contemporary accommodation. This includes a ‘spa-style’ relaxation suite with pool and sauna, a modern kitchen, a refurbished bathroom and a shower room.

The three-bedroom, detached property is surrounded by its own garden grounds and from the first floor has access to a large deck with panoramic views of the Atlantic.

Staff at CKD Galbraith said there was also the option to purchase additional land by separate negotiation.

Adjoining the island of Harris to the South, Lewis is the largest of the Western Isles and home to the highest number of inhabitants.

The property boasts a pool and sauna. Picture: CKD Galbraith

The town of Stornoway, the largest town in the Hebrides, has a population of approximately 8,000 and is home to the island’’s highly acclaimed secondary school.

There are also primary schools, a university, a hospital, shops, cafés and restaurants.

Lewis is a haven for bird watchers and wildlife enthusiasts, who enjoy the vast array of seabirds as well as otters, deer and eagles.

Other attractions include museums, art venues and a brewery. The island also boasts local delicacies including Stornoway black pudding, kippers and smoked salmon.

Lewis benefits from regular flights from Stornoway to Inverness and Glasgow, and ferry services through Caledonian MacBrayne.

