Injured hillwalker ‘crawled for hours’ to safety

An injured hillwalker crawled for hours before being rescued from one of the remotest parts of the UK.

The woman and another walker were completing the Fisherfield Five munros in north west Scotland on Friday when she slipped and suffered an ankle injury that prevented her from walking any further, mountain rescuers said.

After a “lengthy crawl” lasting a number of hours the pair spent the night out on the mountain side, Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team said.

The uninjured walker then set off on a five hour walk in the early hours of Saturday to raise the alarm.

Fifteen members of the team and a helicopter from Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis were involved in the rescue operation.

The woman was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for medical treatment.

Donald MacRae, team leader of Dundonnell MRT, said on their Facebook page: “The couple did the right thing and were both well equipped.

“We were very grateful for the air assistance received as it would otherwise have resulted in over a 10 hour stretcher carry given the truly remote location.”