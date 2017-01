Siberian Huskies were racing at Glenmore Forest near Aviemore on Sunday in conditions which were perfect due to the overnight snow-fall.

Sled dog racing is the world’s fastest growing winter sport and its popularity is surging in Scotland.

There are now over 150 competitive teams in the country which train Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Samoyeds, Eskimo dogs and purpose-bred Eurohounds.

