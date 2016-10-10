Highland cottage and share of fishing river for sale

A share of a Highland river owned by a TV fishing star has gone on the market for offers over £410,000.

A one sixteenth share in the River Lochy,at Spean Bridge near Fort William, includes 7.6 miles of double bank salmon and sea-trout fishing. Neighbouring Willow Cottage, is also for sale as part of a combined lot.

Willow Cottage. Picture: Strutt and Parker

The fishing share - but not the cottage - is currently owned by Emma Jackson, a contestant on Ben Fogle’s reality TV fishing show, ‘Earth’s Wildest Waters: The Big Fish’.

Selling agent Robert McCulloch, Partner in Strutt & Parker’s Edinburgh office, said: “This is a lotted sale with, unusually, each lot owned by a different person. The combined sale offers the opportunity to vendors to buy a riverside cottage with a share in the River Lochy Association which ensures at least two weeks’ fishing at nominal cost each year.

"The River Lochy is, I think, the prettiest in the west Highlands and one of the best in Scotland. The river system, one of Scotland’s most improved salmon and sea-trout systems, provides fly fishing of the highest quality in glorious and dramatic surroundings and this is a fantastic opportunity for a passionate fisherman or fisherwoman.”

Ms Jackson, who was shown on the TV show fishing in challenging rivers across the globe - from Iceland to Costa Rica - last week caught a salmon measuring a metre in length and weighing approximately 20 to 22lb in the River Lochy.

She was given her share in the river ownership by her father and caught her first salmon on the river aged 7, said: “It is like a second home for me. I smile all the time I am there and I cry when I leave. It truly is a special, spiritual place.

“All members of the association are fully committed to maintaining and improving the river and a tremendous amount of love, care and work has been invested in its management over the years. It is a very inspirational group of people and the fishing has been vastly improved as a result of the work carried out.”

Willow Cottage, is for sale at offers over £250,000 and the 1/16th share in the ownership of the majority of the River Lochy system, is for sale at offers over £160,000. They are for sale as a whole for offers over £410,000.