Highland Butterfly House attracts over 140,000 in first year

A HIGHLAND home to the world’s most exotic butterflies has become one of the most popular attractions in Scotland - with over 140,000 people visiting since it opened last year.

The Butterfly House at Landmark Forest Adventure Park, in Carrbridge, is already home to some of the most impressive species of butterflies in the world.

The Atlas Moth is a new introduction to the Butterfly House. Picture: Landmark/Contributed

READ MORE: Creatures from the deep sea off Hebrides revealed

In the last 12 months alone the new attraction has been visited by over 140,000 people and is quickly becoming a firm favourite with both adults and children alike.

Whilst the main pull of this new tropical hot-house is undoubtedly the hundreds of stunning butterflies, there are also lots of recent additions that are getting people very excited.

Around six months ago the park introduced some new Asian Quail to the Landmark family and over the summer holidays that family has grown once again with the latest arrival of seven tiny little, quail chicks.

The Asian Quail has been introduced to the Butterfly House. Picture: Landmark/Contributed

These young Chinese-Painted Quail chicks are absolutely tiny - being only about the size of a bumblebee - and they have certainly been a highlight for all those visiting the Butterfly House this summer.

Another big highlight for recent visitors has been the newly hatched Atlas Moths, which are actually the largest moth in the world in terms of wing surface area.

The wingspan of a female Atlas Moth can actually reach an reach up to an enormous 12 inches, with a surface area of 62 square inches.

READ MORE: Campaign will see Inverness sick kids play outdoors all year

The Butterfly House. Picture: Landmark/Contributed

Danny Fullerton, Landmark’s general manager, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the feedback that we have received about the Butterfly House this year.

“At Landmark Forest Adventure Park we are always striving to develop and improve our offering wherever possible so it’s fantastic to hear that our latest attraction has been so well received.

“Over recent years we have unveiled a number of new attractions, from building a family friendly roller-coaster and two new ropes-courses to the creation of the Bamboozeleum and Wonder Wood.

“We hope that the positive feedback that we’ve had on all of these new developments is a strong indicator that we are moving in the right direction and we are really looking forward to continuing on our mission to deliver one of the best family days out in Scotland.”

Find out more about Landmark