Highest ever shinty match to be played on Highland mountain

THE summit of Aonach Mor in the Nevis Range is to host the UK’s highest every shinty match to promote tourism in Lochaber.

The game will be played on Thursday afternoon at 1,221 metres, nestled in the shadow of Ben Nevis, Britain’s highest mountain.

The two mixed teams will be made up of players from different teams across Lochaber.

The match has been arranged to celebrate the launch of Lochaber Chamber of Commerce’s new Outdoor Capital of the UK website in partnership with VisitScotland.

Outdoor Capital

In a first for VisitScotland, the new Outdoor Capital of the UK website features a direct integration with the VisitScotland Web platform.

It allows users on the Outdoor Capital of the UK website to search for any one of Lochaber’s VistScotland registered accommodation or activity providers directly from the OCUK platform thereby providing an even better digital experience for visitors to the area.

A spokesman said: “The singular setting of Britain’s highest shinty match is the perfect way to illustrate the unique nature of the online partnership with VisitScotland whilst firmly reinforcing the Outdoor Capital of the UK as one of the strongest tourism brands in Europe.

“The new Outdoor Capital of the UK website forms an integral part of “Connect to Your Adventure”, Lochaber Chamber of Commerce’s year long digital tourism marketing campaign for their Outdoor Capital tourism brand, targeted at key UK audiences including families with an appetite for soft, more relaxed adventures and adrenaline junkies looking for more thrilling experiences.

“The new design is clean and fresh with far greater levels of interaction, mobile responsiveness and user generated content.

“The results of the digital campaign have been extremely positive to date.

“Since April 2017 it has reached 7.9 million people with 3.1 million people watching the online video content and 241,000 likes and shares of the videos.”

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce is producing a host of 60 stunning new short videos to inspire visitors to connect to their adventure in Fort William and Lochaber, and to encourage them to share their holiday experiences online when they are here.

VisitScotland has match-funded the OCUK’s exciting new digital campaign through its Growth Fund, while OCUK will also benefit from a further £20,000 from the Highland LEADER Programme.

The Outdoor Capital of the UK is Lochaber Chamber of Commerce’s tourism brand.

The Chamber publicises, sponsors and promotes Fort William and Lochaber as the best place in the UK for everyone to experience the outdoors, with a view to developing local jobs and wealth and encouraging sustainable economic growth.

This is done through a range of collaborative marketing initiatives and activities.

The organisation currently has a wide range of member businesses ranging from accommodation, food and drink and activity providers to non-tourism focused businesses who support the aims of the Lochaber Chamber of Commerce and acknowledge that tourism is crucial to the local economy.

The Chamber produces official event programmes and guides which showcase all there is to see and do in Fort William and Lochaber.

The Outdoor Capital of the UK website is also the go to site for local events, outdoor activities and visitor accommodation in the area.