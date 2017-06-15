Heathrow revealed as sponsor for Highland knit festival

THE UK’s biggest airport has been announced as headline sponsor of crafts festival Loch Ness Knit Fest 2017.

With 75.7 million travellers passing through Heathrwo annually, it provides Loch Ness Knit Fest with an outstanding platform to showcase it’s programme, vendors and the Inverness area to a worldwide audience.

Loch Ness Knit Fest, the celebration of crafting history hits the Highlands on 13-15th October this year.

A festival for all ages and abilities to really embrace their inner crafter and become immersed in the knitting community for an autumn weekend.

Ahead of the main event, Heathrow will host a number of pop-up events with Loch Ness Knit Fest vendors.

Already, Lovesome Crafts have appeared in their London terminals to show travellers how you can knit scarves, throws and even elegant garments using only your arms.

Next up, it’s Glenwyvis Gin, set to offer tasting samples and present their gin bottles wrapped in eye-catching miniature knits. Heathrow have also sponsored a team of London based knitters who’ve been inspired to knit a mural of the iconic Inverness Castle which will be displayed at Loch Ness Knit Fest 2017. All events are designed to promote the festival and provide a taster of what’s to come.

Last year, the inaugural Loch Ness Knit Fest attracted over 2,000 visitors from 20 different countries and provided visitors with a perfect excuse to take a weekend break in Inverness.

Not only are the streets buzzing with knitting enthusiasts, there is a friendly, festive atmosphere city-wide as thousands of visitors gather for the event.

Highlights include the bustling yarn based marketplace and crafting village, presentations and workshops delivered by tutors from across the world and evening sessions such as Ceilidh with Blazin’ Fiddles and Gala Dinner that are guaranteed to give guests a true Scottish experience.

With daily BA flights from London Heathrow direct to Inverness, there’s real opportunity to bring even more visitors to Inverness, all in the name of knitting.

Heathrow director of communications Nigel Milton said: “We’re delighted to sponsor the Loch Ness Knit Festival – it’s a great opportunity to showcase the crafting talents of the Highlands and to support local businesses.

“Last year saw the launch of the new Heathrow-Inverness route which has been a flying success and it’s festivals like this that will keep the route flying high and connecting the Highlands to the rest of the world.”