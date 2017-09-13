Glenmorangie whisky casks make ingenious bike frame

OLD whisky casks from the famous Glenmorangie Distillery in the Highlands have been used to make unique wooden bicycle frames.

Each frame comes from casks used in making whisky at Glenmorangie’s distillery in Tain, Easter Ross.

The casks are transported to the US from Scotland where bike-builder Renovo makes the frames at its workshop in Oregon.

Since launching in 2007, Renovo has made more than 1,000 bikes with wooden frames.

The whisky cask bicycles, described as a world first, cost more than £5,000 to buy.

According to Glenmorangie’s website, it states: “Meticulously engineered to create the smoothest of rides, its innovative frame contains a small proportion of sapele wood and is hand-crafted from the finest American oak which, intriguingly, has already given years of exceptional service to Glenmorangie’s award-winning Highland single malt whisky.

“The Glenmorangie Original bicycle is the culmination of a creative collaboration between Glenmorangie single malt Scotch whisky, and Renovo Hardwood Bicycles, inventors of the first engineered wooden bicycles.

“United by their passion for wood, exceptional craftsmanship and zeal for innovation, these kindred spirits were inspired to celebrate the casks which bring to maturity Glenmorangie Original, the Distillery’s signature single malt, in the world’s first bicycles made from whisky casks.”

It adds: “Since 1843, Glenmorangie has been revered for its masterful whisky creation, challenging the bounds of single malt in pursuit of excellence.

“The Distillery’s dedication to its craft is never more apparent than in The Original. Created from spirit distilled in Scotland’s tallest stills, it is matured for ten years in the finest hand-selected ex-bourbon casks.

“And unlike other distilleries, who may use their casks many times, the casks of The Original are only ever used twice, to ensure they enrich Glenmorangie’s delicate spirit with their fullest depths of flavour

“In honour of these casks, which so shape The Original’s uniquely smooth and rounded character, Glenmorangie has searched the world to find brands which share its respect for wood and pioneering spirit.

“The single malt’s Beyond the Casks series began last year, with an innovative collaboration with British eyewear brand Finlay & Co to create the world’s first Scotch whisky sunglasses from The Original’s casks.”

Dr Bill Lumsden, Glenmorangie’s Director of Distilling and Whisky Creation, said: “From the moment we began talking to Renovo, we realised there was a natural affinity between our brands.

“Renovo shares our uncompromising approach to craftsmanship and, like Glenmorangie, is known for its pioneering work with wood.

“So, we shipped a pallet of staves from second-fill casks which once contained The Original from our Highland Distillery to Renovo’s workshop in the U.S. Then, we began to imagine the possibilities.”

Renovo was founded in 2007 by Ken Wheeler, a keen touring cyclist.

He was inspired by wood’s unrivalled ability to absorb shock and resist fatigue to begin designing unique, hollow-framed wooden bicycles that displayed all the durability and beauty of an heirloom.

Ken, who has a background in aeroplane engineering, was delighted by the prospect of working with Glenmorangie’s casks.

He states on the Glenmorangie website: “The American oak from which Glenmorangie makes its casks is a great wood.

“Its engineering properties are ideal for bikes, as hard woods have a high stiffness. For us, the only aspect that was different was the shape of the staves, which have a curve to them, and the fact that they were a little damp, after spending years with whisky inside, which, by the way, made them smell pretty good.

“Although, we have to admit to whisky fans, the scent has now diminished.”

Ken soon set his skilled craftsmen to work on these invitingly scented staves, creating innovative designs which would embrace the staves’ trapezoidal shape and their unique curvature.

He said: “We finally decided upon a design which would celebrate that curve in the downtube – the largest tube of the bicycle, which carries the most load.”

Once the design was finalised, it took more than 20 hours – and 15 staves – to create each bicycle.

At Renovo’s workshop, in Portland, Oregon, the wood was carefully cut into the shape required and any remaining charcoal (bourbon barrels are traditionally charred on the inside) was smoothed away.

Ken’s craftsmen married the American oak with darker sapele wood, to bring an intriguing colour contrast to the hollow frame.

Finally, they added a durable coating, and decorated the frame with Glenmorangie’s Signet icon and each bicycle’s individual number.

Dr Bill added: “In these beautiful bicycles, we have created a lasting tribute to Glenmorangie Original’s casks to which our award-winning whisky owes so much.

“I’m delighted that through our pioneering collaboration with Renovo, founded on a shared passion for innovation and expertise in wood – we ensure that these wonderful casks live on and on.”