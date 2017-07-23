Girl, 8, dies after getting trapped under logs in Argyll

An eight-year-old girl has died after becoming trapped under logs in an Argyll forest.

The tragedy happened near the village of Benderloch outside Oban on around 2.40pm on Sunday.

Paramedics fought to save the girl’s life but she sadly died at the scene.

A 12-year-old girl was also injured in the accident and was airlifted to hospital in Oban. Her injuries and condition are not currently known.

Police and emergency services responded to reports that the girls were trapped under logs in an area near to a logging site on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “An eight-year-old girl has died after she became trapped under logs in Benderloch.

“Around 2.40pm police and emergency services received a report that the young girl had become trapped. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the eight-year-old girl died at the scene. A 12-year-old was also airlifted to hospital in Oban for treatment.”

Police said the Health and Safety Executive had been informed about the incident and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The spokesman added: “Inquiries are ongoing into this incident; however, police are not treating this as suspicious.”