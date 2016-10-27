Girl, 14, dies in Moray crash that leaves three teens injured

A 14-year-old girl has died and three teenagers have been seriously injured following a two-vehicle road crash.

One of the girls, aged 14, has life threatening injuries and is being transferred to Glasgow by air ambulance.

The crash happened on the B9016 Keith to Buckie road near Rye Riggs, Aultmore in Moray at around 10.38pm yesterday.

The four girls were in a black Vauxhall Corsa driven by a 17-year-old boy which was in collision with a grey Nissan Terrano motor car driven by a 42-year-old man.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

Police said that the 14-year-old girl who died was from the Buckie area.

The other girls, aged 14, 16 and 17, were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin by ambulance.

The 16 and 17-year-old girls have serious injuries but are stable.

Police appealed for information about the crash.

Road Policing Sergeant Rob Warnock said: “My thoughts, and that of my officers, are very much with the family and friends of the 14-year-old girl who sadly died in this tragic collision.”

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the crash or who may have seen either vehicle shortly beforehand and who hasn’t yet spoken with police to do so as a matter of urgency to help us piece together exactly what happened.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY