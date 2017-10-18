Gaelic stalwarts honoured with Mod memorial awards

The Royal National Mòd continued yesterday as the children’s competitions ramped up to their grand finale.

Contests took place across singing, poetry, reading and storytelling, with the coveted traditional silver medals being handed out.

Among the new prizes at this year’s competition is the Charlie MacColl Memorial trophy.

Mr MacColl was chairman of the Lochaber Local Organising Committee the last time it played host to the Mod in 2007, and was a great champion of the event.

A lifelong supporter of the Gaelic language and culture, and particularly the encouraging of young Gaelic learners, he spent over thirty years fundraising for Mòds throughout Scotland.

His son Calum is set to compete in a traditional singing competition today – carrying on the Gaelic tradition in a fitting legacy to his father.

Another memorial award new for 2017 is the Cuach Aonghas Neacal, donated by Coisir Lunnainn (the London Gaelic Choir) in memory of the late Angus Nicol.

Mr Nicol was a renowned expert on bagpiping music, a distinguished Gaelic scholar and an advocate for Gaelic culture.

John Morrison, chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “It really is special to see youngsters of all ages so engaged in Gaelic culture at the Mòd, and today’s competitions will round off the contest for the under 19s.

“We’re delighted to be able to award a trophy in the name of both the late Charlie MacColl and the late Angus Nicol – both were stalwarts of the Gaelic community.

“The level of competition already this year has been outstanding, and the rest of the week promises to live up to expectations.”

Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gàidhealach, added: “It’s a fitting tribute that the first presentation of the Charlie MacColl Memorial trophy is to be made in Lochaber, where he headed up the organisation of our last Mòd here in 2007.”