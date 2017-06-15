Four-legged friendly family holidays in Scotland

LEAVING your dog at home can not only be a traumatising experience for the dog but for the owners too.

Many pet owners face a hard decision each year where they are going to travel to on holiday and if their four-legged furry friends can come along for the journey.

Choosing locations where you need to catch a plane can prove to be a logistical nightmare and the dog often ends up in the kennels for the week.

Hundredrooms, the holiday rental search engine, claims to have found the perfect holiday rentals in Scotland where the entire family can enjoy a summer break this year, even including the pooch.

Isle of Skye

Fairy pools, Cuillins and staggering coastline, The Isle of Skye offers families and their four-legged furry friends the perfect holiday location. With so much to see and do, there won’t be a moment of boredom. As one of Scotland’s most stunning locations, immersed in nature, it is the perfect location for those who wish to travel to a pet friendly location this summer. This beautiful stone built thatched cottage is the perfect home away from home where all members of the family are welcome, even the fluffy ones.

Pet Friendly things to see and do:

Quiraing (Portree)

Faerie Glen

Neist Point

The Old Man of Storr

Fairy Pools

READ MORE: TV crime show ‘Shetland’ boosts islands’ yachting season

Argyll and The Isles

A stunning combination of stunning island paradises and breathtaking views, Argyll and the Isles is a fantastic place to enjoy a family holiday and bring along the furry friend. Tranquil beaches, rugged points, island creatures and no less than 7 National Nature Reserves, this is a perfect area to enjoy a beautiful Scottish summer together outdoors. Located in Tighnabruaich, Acharossan house is a characteristic farmhouse set among picturesque farmlands where your family can enjoy their well deserved summer holidays and this charming building loves pets as much as we do.

Pet Friendly things to see and do:

Pucks Glen

Crarae Garden

Achamore Gardens

Davaar Island

Kilmartin Glen

Aberdeenshire

Home to a mere 300 castles, 55 golf courses and 8 distilleries, it would be extremely difficult to be bored in the beautiful countryside of Aberdeenshire. With views ranging from rolling fields, staggering mountains and jagged coastline, this area of Scotland combines it all. There is plenty of outdoor space for the dogs to roam free in this spectacular area of natural beauty. This pet friendly whitewashed house set amongst in the rolling hills is the perfect place to enjoy a family holiday, surrounded by lush green vegetation.

Pet Friendly things to see and do:

Loch Muick

Balmedie Beach

Linn O’ Dee

Stonehaven Beach

Bullers of Buchan

Highlands

The Highland region of Scotland is home to the UK’s biggest National Park which means that you won’t be short of entertainment on a family holiday in this spectacular region. There are over 31,000 fresh water lochs in Scotland and there are plenty to explore in the Highlands. A perfect place to enjoy some watersports, fantastic views and trials with the four legged friends. This beautiful lodge is located a short drive away from Loch Ness, the perfect place to tell the kids about the legend of Nessie.

Pet Friendly things to see and do:

Glen Coe

Ben Nevis

Steall Waterfall

Highland Titles Nature Reserve

Loch an Eilein

Dumfries and Galloway

When you come across rolling hills, fresh green countryside and friendly towns, you know that you have arrived in Dumfries and Galloway. The lowlands of Scotland is the location where Robert Burns was inspired to write, taking inspiration from the beautiful surroundings from clear coastline to furry forests and hills. A wonderful pet friendly Scottish location. This grade A listed Georgian mansion house is the perfect base to explore the surrounding countryside, with space for 33 people, make it a family affair.

Pet Friendly things to see and do:

7stanes - Mabie

Mull of Galloway Lighthouse

Threave Castle

Grey Mare’s Tail

Bellymack Hill Farm

Central Scotland

Central Scotland is the ideal location to experiences many different stunning areas of Scotland. With Stirling, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Perth a short drive away, there is endless exploring to do. Whether it is a day out to Loch Lomond or a day in one of the cities parks, this is a cracking location for a pet friendly family holiday. This furry friendly safari tent surrounded by miles of fresh green fields is the perfect location.

Pet Friendly things to see and do:

Arthur’s seat

Carlton Hill

Loch Lomond

Steall Waterfall

Glenfinnan Viaduct

Scottish Borders

READ MORE: Highland Games season underway - but where can you see them?

From cycling, hill walking, fishing and exploring, the Scottish borders is another fabulous location to enjoy a holiday where the family pet is also welcome to enjoy the journey. The quaint towns of the Scottish borders are the perfect places to enjoy the afternoon sunshine in the fresh Borders air. This perfect home from home in Melrose has a delightful walled garden where the dog has plenty of space to explore.

Pet Friendly things to see and do:

Scott’s Views

Eyemouth Harbour

Coldingham Bay

St Abbs Head National Nature Reserve