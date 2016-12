A five-year-old boy who was reported missing by his family has been found safe.

Earlier, Police Scotland has launched a search for Charlie Caston who was believed to be in the care of his birth mother Alexandra Konstacka, 35, who lives in Warddykes, Arbroath.

He had been due to be returned to other family members on Saturday but this did not occur and the police were informed.

On Sunday afternoon, Police Scotland announced he had been found safe and well in Arbroath.