First Syrian refugee baby born in the Outer Hebrides

A baby has been born to the first Syrian refugees to be sent to the Outer Hebrides – and only weeks after they arrived.

Western Isles Council confirmed this week that a baby has been born to the first Syrian refugees to be sent to the Western Isles.

Two families, who are related and include young children, were re-settled in the Islands in July.

The baby girl was born last week at the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

A spokesman for Western Isles Council confirmed: “Mother and daughter are doing well.”

Since their arrival local volunteers have been helping the families settle into life in Stornoway.

The UK is welcoming the refugees under a program called Syrian Vulnerable Persons Relocation Scheme (VPR).

There has been an indication that more families will be settled in the Islands in the future.

A report is due to go before the Comhairle’s policy and resources committee (in private) this week to update councillors on the current situation.

