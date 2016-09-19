Festival on Millport aims to put spotlight on historic buildings

THE seaside town of Millport on the Isle of Cumbrae, will dazzle visitors this weekend as it plays host to its first Festival of Light.

The two-day Millport Festival of Light, running this Friday the 23rd and Saturday the 24th September, aims to celebrate two little-known historic buildings on the island as part of Scotland’s Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design.

Garrison House, which built to house revenue agents tackling smugglers on the Clyde, and The Cathedral of the Isles, which happens to be Britain’s smallest cathedral, will both star in the festival.

The festival will see both buildings lit to dramatic effect, with a sound and light show projected onto the walls of Garrison House.

Spectators can also follow a ‘heritage light trail’ of installations created by local artists and volunteers, and enjoy the island’s traditional fireworks display and bonfire-in-the-bay.

Millport Festival of Light will kick off with the illumination of The Cathedral of the Isles on the evening of Friday 23 September, with all other attractions taking place from 8pm on Saturday 24 September.

The event is free to attend thanks to the support of Scotland’s Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design.

Organiser, Gill Miller, said: “Both Garrison House and The Cathedral of the Isles are beautiful buildings with significant architectural merit, the latter being designed by the renowned Gothic Revival architect, William Butterfield.

“It’s fantastic to be able to shine a literal light on them so that locals and visitors alike can learn more about their fascinating history.

“The light installations that we have created were a great chance for adults and kids alike to get involved and be creative. What they have come up with is really fun – we have a ghost walk in the Cathedral grounds, a field of LED flowers created out of recycled materials, and even a pond of neon ducks.”

Annique Armstrong, VisitScotland regional director for Ayrshire and Arran, said: “The 2016 Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design gives us an opportunity to put Scotland on the map in a new and exciting way, catching the attention of visitors old and new, positioning Scotland as a mix of traditional and cutting-edge at the same time.

“We are delighted to be supporting the first Festival of Light as part of Scotland’s themed year celebrations.

“People often come to Scotland for the history but also leave inspired by the modern and contemporary – both of which are being showcased through a fantastic programme of event activity, designed to appeal to both the Cumbrae community and visitors to the area.”

• For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/MillportFestivalOfLight

