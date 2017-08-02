Fears grow for German tourist missing on Isle of Lewis

A German tourist visiting the Western Isles has been reported missing by relatives.
Torsten Kulke was last seen near Aird Uig on the Isle of Lewis at about 6 pm on Friday.
A coastguard helicopter from Stornoway and the Hebridean mountain rescue team have been involved in the search operation.
Police said they were “increasingly concerned” about the 48-year-old’s safety and well-being.
He is described as being 6ft 3in tall, of medium build with light brown hair.
