Fears grow for German tourist missing on Isle of Lewis

A German tourist visiting the Western Isles has been reported missing by relatives.

Torsten Kulke was last seen near Aird Uig on the Isle of Lewis at about 6 pm on Friday.

A coastguard helicopter from Stornoway and the Hebridean mountain rescue team have been involved in the search operation.

Police said they were “increasingly concerned” about the 48-year-old’s safety and well-being.

He is described as being 6ft 3in tall, of medium build with light brown hair.