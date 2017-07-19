Explosives search dog Dee is new mascot for RAF Lossiemouth

A RETIRED Military Working Dog has become the new Station mascot at the Highland base - and is promoted to rank of Sergeant.

Dee was appointed the position after retiring from his role as an Arms & Explosives Search Dog following injury.

Sgt Dee is introduced to the Mess at RAF Lossiemouth. Picture: MoD/Supplied

He was presented with his new mascot’s coat by the Station Commander, Group Captain Paul Godfrey, in the Sergeants’ Mess.

Dee has also been awarded the rank of Sergeant and will now appear at appropriate official occasions.

MWD Dee was born in the Netherlands in 2011 and joined the British Armed Forces at 16 months old when he began training as an Arms & Explosives Search Dog at the Defence Animal Centre.

Sgt Dee at RAF Lossiemouth after being appointed station mascot. Picture: MoD/Supplied

On completion of training Dee was posted to RAF Marham as an Arms & Explosives Search Dog, and then assigned to No 4 RAF Police Squadron, at Aldergrove, Northern Ireland, as one of 8 search dogs in the Province.

He became an integral part of RAF Police Search handlers working alongside 321 Explosive Ordnance Device Squadron, Royal Engineers, Search Teams, and the Police Service Northern Ireland whose main effort is to locate the presence of explosive devices, firearms and ammunition.

Unfortunately in 2014 during a routine exercise Dee ruptured a ligament in his front right leg and due to the complexity of the injury a fixed plate was fitted to the area to enable pain free mobility.

After several veterinary reviews, the plate was removed in the hope it would be strong enough to take the weight of normal canine mobility.

By this point Dee was assigned to No 4 RAF Police Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth with his handler Corporal Adam Renison and showed signs of a promising recovery.

However, despite Adam’s hopes that Dee would be able to return to active service his leg never recovered, and it was decided that Dee’s front right leg was to be amputated.

Despite no longer being able to fulfil an operational role, Adam realised that Dee had become an asset in the dog kennels and across the station.

Adam said: “Dee has such a relaxed and happy personality that he helps Treacle, another of our working dogs, to de-stress in the kennels after her duties. So whilst we can keep Dee in the kennels here at RAF Lossiemouth we will do.”

Adam had to do a bit of research into military regulations to ensure that all of the correct paperwork had been completed to enable Dee to join the Mess. Adam added: “Dee now has her own service number, a jacket for formal occasions, and his own bowl in the Mess. I’ll make sure he respects all of the military rules and regulations when attending any formal functions. And I’m sure he will just be his usual happy self and not let his rank go to his head.”