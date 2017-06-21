European Piping Championships in Forres to attract thousands

THOUSANDS are to descend on a tiny Highland town to witness Moray’s biggest one-day event, Piping At Forres, the European Pipe Band Championships.

More than 100 pipe bands will compete in the contest being hosted this Saturday.

The event not only includes world class piping, Highland dancing and the World Tattie Scone Championships but also has a food and drink village, a craft and retail village, bars and family attractions such as funfairs and, new to this year, both an interactive science tent and an increased number of activity based stalls in ‘have a go row’.

Sponsored by Benromach Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Piping At Forres was launched back in April with an official party at the distillery.

Alan James, chairman of Forres Events Limited, the company which organises Piping At Forres said: “The launch event was a huge success and I have no doubt the main event is going to be superb too.

“Piping At Forres is now a firm fixture on the piping calendar and also a key date in the diary for locals and tourists alike who come and spend the whole day in Grant Park soaking up the atmosphere.

“We are delighted to know that our visitors will be coming from as far afield as Belgium, France, the USA, Germany and Spain as well as all over the UK.”

He added: “Since the first Piping At Forres in 2013, the event has grown and each year there is something new. This year we are delighted to be part of Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology and the park will be cast back in time when reenactors from various historical periods descend on the park.

“We have also commissioned a historical walking app which will not only get people moving around Grant Park and learning about its history, but also get people out into the town itself, creating a real carnival feel not just in the park, but throughout the whole of Forres.

“Another new feature is ‘Have A Go Row’ and the interactive AES Solar Science Tent which will both provide plenty of opportunities for visitors to get stuck in and have a go at the many activities on offer.”

This year, the role of Chieftain will be performed by Major General Seymour Monro. His appointment could not be more fitting as he is the President of the Forres Pipe Band and has been a Deputy Lieutenant of Moray since 2011.

Major General Seymour Monro said: “I am very much looking forward to this year’s European Pipe Band Championships. It is a spectacular event and as a local man it is a real honour to be able to support it.”

The event is also supported by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events, said: “Scotland is the perfect stage for events and EventScotland is delighted to be again be supporting Piping at Forres, the European Pipe Band Championships.

“Piping is a quintessential part of Scotland’s history and heritage, and the Championships are a wonderful day out. Forres is the perfect setting for visitors and locals to enjoy the sights and sounds of piper bands as well as enjoying the array of other entertainment on offer.”