Escape to the Islands? Remote Jura pub looking for new staff

A remote family run hotel/pub is looking for new staff, offering an ideal opportunity for those who want to get away from it all and experience the Highlands.

The Jura pub is looking for Kitchen Porter/Waiting staff, Chef de partie/Sous Chef, Housekeeping and waiting staff.

Staff will also be offered accomodation near by the hotel and the opportunity to explore the island and all it has to offer on their day off.

Famous for whisky, the Jura Hotel is next to a Highland distillery.

Roles are available until December with more permanent roles available to the right candidate.

Jura Hotel is looking to employ staff

The job has been described as the ideal opportunity for those ‘wishing to get away from it all’

For more information, visit the Facebook page of the Jura Pub.