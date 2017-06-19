Eilean Donan Castle increases security after terror attacks

THE famous Eilean Donan Castle in the Highlands - a star in film and TV - has increased security measures following recent terrorist attacks across the UK.

The castle has banned rucksacks and small backpacks from being brought inside the tourist attraction.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Cagtriona Balfe as Claire Fraser

The historic castle at Dornie, near Kyle of Lochalsh, has featured in hit TV series Outlander and the Bond movie The World Is Not Enough, as well as Highlander, starring Sean Connery.

READ MORE: Outlander TV show will secure Scots film future

A random bag-search policy is also operation and visitors may be asked to open theirs for inspection.

A new security notice erected at the castle states: “Please note that in the interest of public safety small backpacks and rucksacks are NOT permitted inside the castle, and should be left in your vehicle.

“Please note also that we operate a random bag-search policy, and as such you may be asked to open your bag for inspection.”

The castle attracts thousands to the Highlands every year.

The first fortified castle at the location was built in the 13th century, but it was partially destroyed as a result of a Jacobite uprising and lay in ruins for two centuries.

Lieutenant Colonel John MacRae-Gilstrap bought the island in 1911 and began the restoration work. The MacRae family are still constables of the castle.

READ MORE: Outlander to be broadcast on UK television for first time

It is one of the most photographed castles in the world. As well as appearing in Outlander, The castle has been seen in a number of movies including The Master of Ballantrae in 1953, Highlander in 1986 and the James Bond blockbuster, The World is Not Enough, in 1999.