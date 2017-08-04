Earthquake in Highlands biggest recorded in over 30 years

An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale was recorded on Friday afternoon in the Highlands - the biggest in over 30 years.

Tremors were recorded in Moidart and across the west of the country with the British Geological Survey registering the seismic event at 3.45pm, at a depth of nearly seven miles.

The last time the area was affected by an earthquake of such enormity was in September 1986 when a 4.1 tremor was recorded near Oban.

A quake is caused when rock underground is broken along a fault, releasing energy which causes seismic waves to make the ground shake.