Drivers face 55-mile diversion during Loch Lomond roadworks

Motorists in the Highlands could face a 55-mile diversion after plans to close part of the A82.

Maintenance company BEAR Scotland wants to shut the major road between Crianlarich and Tarbet for two weeks in November after a safety barrier was damaged near Loch Lomond.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place since May after a lorry went through the barrier near a holiday park on the loch.

The proposed diversion would take drivers through the A83, A819, A85 and A82 as a £885,000 programme gets underway to complete road resurfacing, upgrades to white line markings and drainage works.

Eddie Ross, north-west representative for BEAR Scotland, told STV: “We only ever close roads when it is essential.

“In this case the barrier that needs to be replaced is so close to the loch and is in such a restricted space that it is unsafe for our teams to work there with heavy machinery at night time.

“This means daytime working is the only option.

“We’ve taken steps to avoid working over the summer and October holidays, when traffic flows are generally busier.”

The planned works would take place between Monday 6 November and Tuesday 21 November between 8am and 7pm.

BEAR Scotland is consulting local businesses and residents on the proposed works. Feedback should be emailed to A82SouthConsultation@bearscotland.co.uk.