Diver dies while exploring wreck at Scapa Flow

A diver has died after an accident in Orkney.

The man was exploring the wreck of the First World War German battleship Markgraf in Scapa Flow when he got into difficulty.

Two coastguard teams helped take him ashore but the 53-year-old died before reaching hospital.

READ MORE: Man dies after diving at wreck in Scapa Flow

A spokesman said: “We had coastguard teams from Kirkwall and Stromness who were tasked to assist. We were called just after 9am.”

READ MORE: In pictures: sonar mapping of Scapa Flow wrecks

Police, who have not yet named the man, say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.