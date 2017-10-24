Diver dies after surfacing unconscious in Sound of Mull

Have your say

A diver has died after being rescued from the Sound of Mull.

Crew on the dive vessel raised the alarm after the man surfaced unconscious at around 11.20am on Monday.

Tobermory lifeboat recovered the diver from the water.

He was then taken by Coastguard helicopter to Lorn & Islands Hospital in Oban.

Police Scotland said he has since died in hospital.

His age, name, and other information have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

The Sound of Mull is popular with divers and tourists.

Last year, a woman was treated for the bends after exploring the century-old wreck of a ship which is located in the area.