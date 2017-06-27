Discover the best of Scotland at Mountain & Sea Festival

THE Mountain & Sea Festival returns to Torridon in the Highlands for its second year later this year.

The immersive four-day event has been designed by Dan and Rohaise Rose-Bristow, owners of The Torridon Hotel and Inn, to showcase the finest in Scottish food, ale, music and activities.

The festival has evolved from the Torridon Ale & Torridon Walking festivals traditionally held on the first and second weekends in October.

This year it will run from 28 September to 1 October.

Festival goers can experience exhilarating activities such as sea kayaking, wildlife trips and mountain climbing, topped off with plenty of fine ale, hearty food and great live music.

The Torridon lead-in price - Inn accommodation from £65pp per night (two sharing). Luxury hotel accommodation from £128pp per night (two sharing), both rates inclusive of breakfast.

For further information contact The Torridon on 01445 791242 or visit: www.thetorridon.com

The Torridon Hotel & Inn offers three types of accommodation – luxury hotel, inn, and private cottage the Boat House, totalling 32 bedrooms, including triple and family rooms.

Gourmet Scottish local produce is served in the hotel’s three-rosette awarded 1887 Restaurant whilst the destination pub at the Inn offers wholesome fare.

The Torridon Activities team can arrange a wide range of variety of activities, including walking, mountaineering, rock climbing, gorge scrambling and sea kayaking.