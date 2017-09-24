Death of ‘heavily intoxicated’ man investigated by Police Scotland

The death of a man who gave the impression of having been heavily intoxicated is being treated as unexplained.

The 38-year-old was found unresponsive on a grassed area near Grant Drive, Forres, Moray at around 4pm on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

Police Scotland believe the man may have been in the area for some time and want to speak with anyone who saw him.

He is described as being 5ft 10in, of medium build, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a jumper and jeans and his demeanour gave the impression that he was heavily intoxicated, officers said.

