Cruising in Scotland offers appeal to food lovers

SCOTLAND’S small-ship charter firm The Majestic Line has launched its 2018 brochure - with an aim to appeal to food lovers.

However, those wishing to cruise on the west coast of Scotland with Majestic Line will have to act fast as the company already has 70% of occupancy for next season booked.

Marie McGhee, marketing manager said: “Our cruises are so popular that people are booking well in advance.

“As we launch our 2018 brochure, we still have a lot of choice in each month of the season, but our advice is not to delay if you want to cruise with the Majestic Line in 2018.”

Marie is certain that one of the main reasons The Majestic Line cruises are so popular is the delicious food served on board.

She said: “Apart from the stunning scenery, the major attraction of our cruises is the hospitality from our amazing Crews, and the quality of food provided by our Chefs.

“The 2018 brochure is full of wonderful pictures of the stunning island scenery and the delicious dishes served on board – no wonder our guests return again and again.”

Ingredients such as fish and shellfish are sourced fresh from west coast waters, tender wild venison from the hill, free range lamb and beef full of flavor from Argyll and tasty Scottish seasonal fruit and vegetables.

Once en route, the cruises stop off at remote sea lochs to pick up mussels from the farm, langoustines from a local fishing boat, or encourage guests to get involved, putting down lobster pots and catching mackerel from the ship.

The fresh produce is complemented by locally produced cheeses, smoked seafood, hand-made chocolates and many other gourmet delights.

Guests have four weeks to book their 2018 cruise at 2017 prices, closing on 18 August, with a choice of three-night, six-night and 10-night cruise itineraries aboard the Majestic Line’s three vessels.

The Majestic Line pioneered small boat cruising on the west coast of Scotland with the launch of their first vessel, converted fishing vessel Glen Massan, in 2004.

Sister ship Glen Tarsan followed in 2007. Both vessels offered three-night and six-night cruises to the Inner Hebrides and Argyll.

The Glen Massan and Glen Tarsan were converted from charming wooden fishing vessels designated to be scrapped.

When bookings reached capacity, the Glen Etive was built from steel in a small boatyard in the Clyde as wooden fishing vessels were no longer available and she was also very quickly booked out.

The Glen Etive explores the far flung areas of the west coast offering 6-night and 10-night cruises to the Outer Hebrides and St Kilda.

The Glen Massan and Glen Tarsan accommodate 11 passengers in six double/twin cabins and Glen Etive accommodates 12 passengers in seven double/twin cabins.

All vessels have ensuite cabins and spacious guest areas.

All Majestic Line cruises have two double cabins available for single occupancy with no supplement.