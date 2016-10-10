Climber dies after Ben Nevis fall

Police Scotland have confirmed that a man has died after a fall on the North Face of Ben Nevis

Emergency services were alerted to the incident by the man’s climbing companion, who was uninjured, at around 6pm on Friday 7th October.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, assisted by RAF Mountain Rescue Team, attended the scene with a rescue helicopter to uplift the men from the hill around 2am on Saturday.

Sadly the casualty, who was in his fifties and from out with the area, died as a result of his injuries. Officers are liaising with next of kin and a further update will be issued in due course.

Members of the Mountain Rescue Teams are thanked for their courageous efforts during the rescue, carried out in dark and difficult conditions.

