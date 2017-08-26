Child airlifted to hospital after fireball crash on A9

A child has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a serious road accident in the Highlands.

Three children were involved in a two vehicle crash on the A9 near Ralia at around 3.45pm which left a vehicle on fire.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Three young children were in one of the vehicles - one is being taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries, another by ambulance while another is being assessed at the scene.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle fire has been extinguished and firefighters remain on scene.

Officers said there is currently no further information on the adults involved in the accident.

The road has been closed in both directions and local diversions are in place.